UnitedHealth says medical costs aren’t soaring. The reality is murkier

  • Bob Herman

By Bob Herman April 14, 2023

Unitedhealth headquarters — health insurance coverage from STAT
UnitedHealth says medical costs aren’t soaring. But its stock fell more than 2% on fears those costs are eating into its insurance business. Adobe

Executives at UnitedHealth Group hinted Friday that hospitalizations are not rising and that people are not racing to see their doctors.

However, UnitedHealth’s own data, plus other outside estimates, indicate those medical costs are not exactly slowing down either. Even though UnitedHealth beat Wall Street’s first-quarter estimates for both profit and “medical loss ratio” — the percentage that shows how much of insurance premiums were spent on health care — the company’s stock fell more than 2% on the day on fears those costs are eating into its insurance business.

Bob Herman

