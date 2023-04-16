 Skip to Main Content
Moderna-Merck mRNA cancer vaccine shows promise in combination with melanoma drug

  Angus Chen

By Angus Chen April 16, 2023

Adobe
Adobe

ORLANDO, Fla. — For years, early experimental results offered hope that scientists might be able to offer cancer vaccines tailored to an individual’s tumor as a treatment. On Sunday, a personalized mRNA cancer vaccine developed by Moderna and Merck provided the first evidence that the approach can truly offer clinical benefit to patients.

The vaccine, called a neoantigen cancer vaccine, greatly reduced a patient’s risk of relapse when combined with the Merck immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab (Keytruda) than when the drug was given alone.

Angus Chen

Angus Chen

Cancer Reporter

Angus Chen is a cancer reporter at STAT.

