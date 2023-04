Merck to acquire Prometheus Biosciences, maker of autoimmune drugs, for $10.8 billion

Merck said Sunday that it will acquire Prometheus Biosciences for $10.8 billion, adding a pipeline of experimental drugs to treat immune-related diseases.

The deal values Prometheus at $200 per share, or a 75% premium to Friday’s closing stock price. The company went public in March 2021 at $19 per share.