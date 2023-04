In a Columbus, Ohio, lab, a senior scientist at Sarepta Therapeutics looks at immunofluorescence images of the muscle fibers of a patient treated with the company's experimental gene therapy.

Brent and Sabina Furbee could see something was wrong with their son, Emerson, even if the doctors didn’t. They were the kind of signs easily dismissed: falling at music class, struggling to climb a ladder at the playground.

A physical therapist near their home in rural Tennessee said the 3-year-old had flat feet and prescribed ankle braces. “I wish I was kidding,” said Brent.