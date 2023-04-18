 Skip to Main Content
Define Ventures raises $460 million to fuel early-stage health tech startups

  • Mario Aguilar

By Mario Aguilar April 18, 2023

Lynne Chou O'Keefe, managing partner of Define Ventures. Courtesy Define Ventures

At a challenging time for digital health startups, Define Ventures announced on Tuesday it has raised $460 million to invest in these early-stage companies.

The last time Define Ventures managing partner Lynne Chou O’Keefe announced she’d raised a fund, in January 2021, things were different. A perfect storm of the pandemic, hype, and available money created a frenzy of investment, boosting funding for digital health companies to a record $29 billion by year-end. But that number fell by nearly half last year, and 2023 is off to an ominously slow start.

