 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
First Opinion
STAT+
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Relay’s breast cancer drug proves tolerable, but market is unimpressed

  • Angus Chen

By Angus Chen April 19, 2023

Reprints
Focal Adhesions in Breast Cancer
Image of variable enzyme expressions in breast cancer cells. National Cancer Institute/Massey Cancer Center at Virginia Commonwealth Univ.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Researchers presented early-phase trial results on RLY-2608, Relay Therapeutics’ next-generation PI3K inhibitor, at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting on Tuesday. Then Relay’s stock plummeted 36%, leaving some cancer researchers scratching their heads as to why, exactly.

The investigational drug inhibits a protein called PI3K, which is part of a pathway involved in regulating cell growth and division. It’s implicated in a wide variety of cancers, and about 30% of breast cancers have PI3K mutations. There is a drug targeting PI3K, Novartis’ alpelisib, which the Food and Drug Administration approved in 2019. Alpelisib can slow the rate of progression of metastatic breast cancer with PI3K mutations, but toxicity can be brutal on patients.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Angus Chen

Angus Chen

Cancer Reporter

Angus Chen is a cancer reporter at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

The NIH has poured $1 billion into long Covid…
The NIH has poured $1 billion into long Covid research — with little to show for…
CDC advisory panel backs changes to Covid vaccination policy
CDC advisory panel backs changes to Covid vaccination policy
In counties with more Black doctors, Black people live…
In counties with more Black doctors, Black people live longer, ‘astonishing’ study finds
Pharmalittle: White House to tap cancer center chief to…
Pharmalittle: White House to tap cancer center chief to lead NIH; generic abortion pill maker sues…
The high hopes — and high stakes — behind…
The high hopes — and high stakes — behind Microsoft and Epic’s plan to use AI…
Stock drama, cancer vaccine success, and new science —…
Stock drama, cancer vaccine success, and new science — highlights from AACR

Recommended Stories