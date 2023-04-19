FDA’s Califf talks cell and gene therapies, abortion pill, Alzheimer’s drugs

WASHINGTON — Senators grilled FDA Commissioner Robert Califf Wednesday on everything from the agency’s stance on a Texas court’s attempt to ban the abortion pill mifepristone to the uptick in clinical trial holds for cell and gene therapies.

Califf has been making the rounds on Capitol Hill to discuss President Biden’s budget request for the Food and Drug Administration, and the appearances give lawmakers a chance to buttonhole him on budget items as well as politically explosive issues that have nothing to do with the funding request.