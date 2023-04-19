 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Politics
STAT+

FDA’s Califf talks cell and gene therapies, abortion pill, Alzheimer’s drugs

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson April 19, 2023

Reprints
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

WASHINGTON — Senators grilled FDA Commissioner Robert Califf Wednesday on everything from the agency’s stance on a Texas court’s attempt to ban the abortion pill mifepristone to the uptick in clinical trial holds for cell and gene therapies.

Califf has been making the rounds on Capitol Hill to discuss President Biden’s budget request for the Food and Drug Administration, and the appearances give lawmakers a chance to buttonhole him on budget items as well as politically explosive issues that have nothing to do with the funding request.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

The NIH has poured $1 billion into long Covid…
The NIH has poured $1 billion into long Covid research — with little to show for…
FDA says older adults and the immunocompromised may get…
FDA says older adults and the immunocompromised may get a spring booster dose of Covid vaccine
New on the streets: Gabapentin, a drug for nerve…
New on the streets: Gabapentin, a drug for nerve pain, and a new target of misuse
HCA, Louisiana hospital system sue FTC over review of…
HCA, Louisiana hospital system sue FTC over review of hospital deal
Narcan manufacturer aims to price over-the-counter kit under $50
Narcan manufacturer aims to price over-the-counter kit under $50
Biden to tap head of National Cancer Institute to…
Biden to tap head of National Cancer Institute to lead NIH

Recommended Stories