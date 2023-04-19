 Skip to Main Content
Leaked study results show a CAR-T from J&J providing big benefit for patients with multiple myeloma

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein April 19, 2023

CAR-T
Hyacinth Empinado/STAT

The CAR-T cancer therapy called Carvykti, made by Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech, reduced the risk of relapse by 74% compared to standard treatment in patients with multiple myeloma, according to results from a Phase 3 study that leaked online Tuesday night.

The magnitude of the patient benefit reported from the study called CARTITUDE-4 is much better than expected, and if cleared by regulators, will likely persuade doctors to use the personalized cell therapy earlier in the course of treatment of multiple myeloma.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

