Leaked study results show a CAR-T from J&J providing big benefit for patients with multiple myeloma

The CAR-T cancer therapy called Carvykti, made by Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech, reduced the risk of relapse by 74% compared to standard treatment in patients with multiple myeloma, according to results from a Phase 3 study that leaked online Tuesday night.

The magnitude of the patient benefit reported from the study called CARTITUDE-4 is much better than expected, and if cleared by regulators, will likely persuade doctors to use the personalized cell therapy earlier in the course of treatment of multiple myeloma.