Senate still hasn’t made hard decisions on lowering insulin costs

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats are trying to cap insulin costs for every American, but they haven’t figured out the thorniest issue: exactly how to do it.
As a health care package begins to take shape in the Senate, key lawmakers are scrambling to ensure their competing versions of insulin affordability legislation are included. There are two leading proposals that include different versions of what a $35 cap on insulin could look like.
