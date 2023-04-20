Biden to tap head of National Cancer Institute to lead NIH

President Biden will nominate oncologist Monica Bertagnolli, director of the National Cancer Institute, to lead the National Institutes of Health, three people familiar with the White House’s plans told STAT.

Bertagnolli last fall became the first woman to direct NCI, the largest of the NIH’s 27 departments, amid the president’s efforts to relaunch the Cancer Moonshot with the goal of halving cancer deaths and vastly curbing new cases.

Roughly two months into her tenure, the 63-year-old announced that she had begun treatment for early-stage breast cancer but would continue leading the agency.

“It’s one thing to know about cancer as a physician, but it is another to experience it firsthand as a patient as well,” she said in a statement at the time. “To anyone with cancer today: I am truly in this together with you.”

Biden will announce Bertagnolli’s nomination next week, said one of the people familiar with the plans.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that she was Biden’s pick. A White House spokesperson told STAT that no decision has been made yet.

Bertagnolli, a longtime cancer surgeon who also was the first woman to lead the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s surgical oncology unit, has championed Biden’s moonshot aspirations and called for more diversity in clinical research and cancer care.

If nominated and confirmed by the Senate, Bertagnolli would be the NIH’s first permanent director since Francis Collins stepped down in December 2021. She would inherit an agency that has long enjoyed bipartisan support and a steadily growing annual budget, but that also has come under Republican fire for funding infectious disease research that can make viruses more transmissible.

Some allege that the coronavirus pathogen originated with those types of studies, known as gain-of-function research, though there has been no conclusive evidence of its origin. An NIH panel overseen by acting director Lawrence Tabak recently approved heightened oversight of that research but has not barred funding it.