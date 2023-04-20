 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
First Opinion
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Hospitals
STAT+

FTC countersues HCA, Louisiana hospital system to stop acquisitions

  • Bob Herman

By Bob Herman April 20, 2023

Reprints
Lina Khan -- coverage from STAT
Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued two hospital systems, HCA Healthcare and LCMC Health, asking a judge for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that would stop LCMC from absorbing its newly acquired hospitals from HCA.

For the FTC, it’s a rare counterjab, indicating the federal agency is willing to use the courts to closely scrutinize local hospital mergers that would result in potential monopolies or oligopolies. The FTC’s lawsuit comes just one day after HCA and LCMC sued the FTC and the Department of Justice, arguing the federal agencies are threatening them with millions of dollars of penalties over paperwork they believe they are not required to file.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Epic and Microsoft’s AI collaboration, Amazon and 3M, &…
Epic and Microsoft’s AI collaboration, Amazon and 3M, & Abbott’s CGM momentum
Stock drama, cancer vaccine success, and new science —…
Stock drama, cancer vaccine success, and new science — highlights from AACR
RSV vaccine approval should be a top priority for…
RSV vaccine approval should be a top priority for the FDA
Pharmalittle: Lilly expects Medicare to back down on Alzheimer’s…
Pharmalittle: Lilly expects Medicare to back down on Alzheimer’s drug coverage; key senators change insulin cap…
I’m a medical resident. I want to pause the…
I’m a medical resident. I want to pause the drive to unionize hospital trainees
I’m a medical resident. Here’s why I think my…
I’m a medical resident. Here’s why I think my hospital should unionize

Recommended Stories