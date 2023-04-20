FTC countersues HCA, Louisiana hospital system to stop acquisitions

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued two hospital systems, HCA Healthcare and LCMC Health, asking a judge for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that would stop LCMC from absorbing its newly acquired hospitals from HCA.

For the FTC, it’s a rare counterjab, indicating the federal agency is willing to use the courts to closely scrutinize local hospital mergers that would result in potential monopolies or oligopolies. The FTC’s lawsuit comes just one day after HCA and LCMC sued the FTC and the Department of Justice, arguing the federal agencies are threatening them with millions of dollars of penalties over paperwork they believe they are not required to file.