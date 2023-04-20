HCA, Louisiana hospital system sue FTC over review of hospital deal

HCA Healthcare and LCMC Health each sued the FTC and the DOJ, saying the antitrust enforcers are illegally trying to halt their recently closed hospital deal.

HCA Healthcare and LCMC Health each sued the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice on Wednesday, saying antitrust enforcers at the federal agencies are illegally trying to halt their recently closed hospital deal — and threatening the hospital systems with millions of dollars in penalties.

The legal brawl highlights how federal antitrust officials are determined to challenge hospital transactions — especially those in which local market power would inevitably transfer to one dominant system — and how some deep-pocketed hospitals are willing to fight back.