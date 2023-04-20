 Skip to Main Content
The high hopes — and high stakes — behind Microsoft and Epic’s plan to use AI to answer patient questions

  • Brittany Trang
  • Casey Ross

By Brittany Trang and Casey Ross April 20, 2023

a phone screen display Microsoft's logo in front of a background projection of OpenAI's logo – health tech coverage from STAT
LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

Generative artificial intelligence tools have triggered a flood of speculation about the technology’s ability to make doctors more efficient and relieve the documentation burdens that clog their workdays.

A project at three large health systems will now put those claims to the test, using AI built through a partnership between Microsoft and the health records vendor Epic to help doctors respond to patients’ questions in online portals. The effort was launched at the annual gathering of the Health Information Management Systems Society in Chicago, where much of the industry gathered this week to discuss ways to leverage the rapid advances in AI.

Brittany Trang

Brittany Trang

Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow

Brittany Trang is a 2022-2023 Sharon Begley Science Reporting Fellow at STAT.

Casey Ross

Casey Ross

National Technology Correspondent

Casey Ross covers the use of artificial intelligence in medicine and its underlying questions of safety, fairness, and privacy.

The NIH has poured $1 billion into long Covid research — with little to show for…
FDA says older adults and the immunocompromised may get a spring booster dose of Covid vaccine
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
HCA, Louisiana hospital system sue FTC over review of hospital deal
Epic and Microsoft’s AI collaboration, Amazon and 3M, & Abbott’s CGM momentum
Narcan manufacturer aims to price over-the-counter kit under $50

