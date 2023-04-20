Narcan manufacturer aims to price over-the-counter kit under $50

The manufacturer of Narcan, the overdose reversal medication that received over-the-counter status last month, says it aims to price a two-pack of the medication at less than $50.

In a statement Thursday, Emergent BioSolutions said it will take “a responsible approach to pricing” as Narcan becomes available over the counter. While many addiction and overdose experts celebrated its new over-the-counter status, they have also warned that it will do little good unless Narcan is sold at an affordable price.