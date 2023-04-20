 Skip to Main Content
Narcan manufacturer aims to price over-the-counter kit under $50

  • Lev Facher

By Lev Facher April 20, 2023

Narcan at pharmacy
Naloxone, sold as Narcan by Emergent BioSolutions, was recently approved for over-the-counter sales. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The manufacturer of Narcan, the overdose reversal medication that received over-the-counter status last month, says it aims to price a two-pack of the medication at less than $50.

In a statement Thursday, Emergent BioSolutions said it will take “a responsible approach to pricing” as Narcan becomes available over the counter. While many addiction and overdose experts celebrated its new over-the-counter status, they have also warned that it will do little good unless Narcan is sold at an affordable price.

Lev Facher

Lev Facher

Addiction Reporter

Lev Facher covers the U.S. addiction and overdose crisis.

Recommended Stories