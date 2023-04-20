 Skip to Main Content
Powerful Senate duo drops a bipartisan PBM reform plan

  John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson April 20, 2023

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. – politics coverage from STAT
Sen. Ron Wyden (R-Ore.), chair of the Senate Finance Committee

WASHINGTON — The chair and ranking Republican on the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday unveiled a bipartisan list of overarching reforms to drug middlemen’s business practices that they would like to pursue.

A legislative package of mostly drug pricing policies is coming together in the Senate, and these policies were not expected to be part of it, four drug lobbyists said. It seems to be an effort by Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) to play catch-up, in an effort to be included in the package that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pulling together.

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

