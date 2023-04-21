HCA bags big first quarter as patient volumes soar

Patient volumes are back in a big way, at least for the country’s largest for-profit hospital operator.

HCA Healthcare beat Wall Street’s expectations of profitability in the first quarter of 2023, as more people flocked to HCA’s hospitals, surgery centers, and physician clinics. Inpatient admissions, all types of surgeries, and emergency room visits were each up significantly in the first quarter of this year, compared with the same period last year, when the Omicron variant of the coronavirus stymied a lot of patient care.