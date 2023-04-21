 Skip to Main Content
HCA bags big first quarter as patient volumes soar

  Bob Herman

By Bob Herman April 21, 2023

Person standing, looking up at business stock exchange graph -- Health Care Business coverage from STAT
HCA beat Wall Street's first quarter estimates, as patient volumes at its facilities soared. Adobe

Patient volumes are back in a big way, at least for the country’s largest for-profit hospital operator.

HCA Healthcare beat Wall Street’s expectations of profitability in the first quarter of 2023, as more people flocked to HCA’s hospitals, surgery centers, and physician clinics. Inpatient admissions, all types of surgeries, and emergency room visits were each up significantly in the first quarter of this year, compared with the same period last year, when the Omicron variant of the coronavirus stymied a lot of patient care.

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

