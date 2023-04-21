Key senators make a big pivot on bipartisan insulin cost proposal

WASHINGTON — Amid a scramble to assemble a health care policy package in the Senate, a pair of key senators have significantly changed a proposal to cap insulin costs.

The new legislation by Senate Diabetes Caucus co-chairs Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) would cap insured patients’ insulin costs at $35 per month for at least one insulin of each type and dosage form, and require pharmacy benefit managers to pass through rebates they collect from insulin manufacturers to the insurance plans that employ them.

The legislation also includes several provisions related to biosimilar policy. The bill would create a new, expedited pathway for the Food and Drug Administration to consider biosimilars that would be alternatives to biologics without adequate competition and would allow Medicare drug plans to put biosimilars on their formularies as soon as they come on the market.

advertisement

That is a major shift from the version of the bill that the senators released last year, which was structured differently around offering incentives to get drug manufacturers to voluntarily lower the prices of insulin.

Since then, all of the three top insulin manufacturers have announced plans to lower the prices of some of their insulin products.

advertisement

“We are encouraged by the proactive steps taken by private companies, but that is a drop in the bucket on action that is needed to lower prices across the board and keep them there,” Shaheen and Collins wrote in a joint statement.

Shaheen and Collins’ proposal still has marked differences from the other leading bill in the Senate, sponsored by Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and John Kennedy (R-La.). That plan would ensure maximum costs of $35 per month for all insulin products, and would also lower costs for uninsured patients.

Newsletters Sign up for D.C. Diagnosis An insider's guide to the politics and policies of health care. Please enter a valid email address. Privacy Policy

Senate leadership is seeking to compile a bipartisan package of reforms to the drug pricing system, including legislation from several different committees. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has committed to including legislation to lower insulin costs if the package comes together, but he hasn’t favored one approach over another.

“Democrats and Republicans both want to address this problem and our legislation presents the best option for the Senate to make good on that commitment,” Shaheen and Collins wrote.