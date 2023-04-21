 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Politics

Key senators make a big pivot on bipartisan insulin cost proposal

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs April 21, 2023

Reprints
Jeanne Shaheen,left, whispers in Susan Collins's ear -- Health Policy from STAT
Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times

WASHINGTON — Amid a scramble to assemble a health care policy package in the Senate, a pair of key senators have significantly changed a proposal to cap insulin costs.

The new legislation by Senate Diabetes Caucus co-chairs Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) would cap insured patients’ insulin costs at $35 per month for at least one insulin of each type and dosage form, and require pharmacy benefit managers to pass through rebates they collect from insulin manufacturers to the insurance plans that employ them.

The legislation also includes several provisions related to biosimilar policy. The bill would create a new, expedited pathway for the Food and Drug Administration to consider biosimilars that would be alternatives to biologics without adequate competition and would allow Medicare drug plans to put biosimilars on their formularies as soon as they come on the market.

advertisement

That is a major shift from the version of the bill that the senators released last year, which was structured differently around offering incentives to get drug manufacturers to voluntarily lower the prices of insulin.

Related: Senate still hasn’t made hard decisions on lowering insulin costs

Since then, all of the three top insulin manufacturers have announced plans to lower the prices of some of their insulin products.

advertisement

“We are encouraged by the proactive steps taken by private companies, but that is a drop in the bucket on action that is needed to lower prices across the board and keep them there,” Shaheen and Collins wrote in a joint statement.

Shaheen and Collins’ proposal still has marked differences from the other leading bill in the Senate, sponsored by Sens. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and John Kennedy (R-La.). That plan would ensure maximum costs of $35 per month for all insulin products, and would also lower costs for uninsured patients.

Senate leadership is seeking to compile a bipartisan package of reforms to the drug pricing system, including legislation from several different committees. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has committed to including legislation to lower insulin costs if the package comes together, but he hasn’t favored one approach over another.

“Democrats and Republicans both want to address this problem and our legislation presents the best option for the Senate to make good on that commitment,” Shaheen and Collins wrote.

About the Author Reprints

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Stock drama, cancer vaccine success, and new science —…
Stock drama, cancer vaccine success, and new science — highlights from AACR
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
18 must-follow Twitter accounts about health and medicine
18 must-follow Twitter accounts about health and medicine
Supreme Court maintains access to abortion pill mifepristone, at…
Supreme Court maintains access to abortion pill mifepristone, at least for now
Biden to tap head of National Cancer Institute to…
Biden to tap head of National Cancer Institute to lead NIH
Powerful Senate duo drops a bipartisan PBM reform plan
Powerful Senate duo drops a bipartisan PBM reform plan

Recommended Stories