Great Plains Health CEO Ivan Mitchell spoke with STAT about how his Nebraska hospital is thriving.

How a small hospital in Nebraska has thrived through the pandemic

Great Plains Health is a small hospital system in a part of Nebraska surrounded by agriculture, railroads, and retail distribution. But that doesn’t mean it’s powerless — in fact, the system is a highly profitable, influential mainstay in the area.

At the center of Great Plains Health is a 116-bed hospital that offers services like neurosurgery, cancer care, and interventional cardiology. But it can’t do open-heart procedures. Those are reserved for hospitals in Omaha or Denver.