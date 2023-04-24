 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
Biotech
First Opinion
Coronavirus
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Hospitals
STAT+

How a small hospital in Nebraska has thrived through the pandemic

  • Bob Herman

By Bob Herman April 24, 2023

Reprints
An aerial photo of Great Plains Health -- Health Care Business coverage from STAT
Great Plains Health CEO Ivan Mitchell spoke with STAT about how his Nebraska hospital is thriving. Courtesy Great Plains Health

Great Plains Health is a small hospital system in a part of Nebraska surrounded by agriculture, railroads, and retail distribution. But that doesn’t mean it’s powerless — in fact, the system is a highly profitable, influential mainstay in the area.

At the center of Great Plains Health is a 116-bed hospital that offers services like neurosurgery, cancer care, and interventional cardiology. But it can’t do open-heart procedures. Those are reserved for hospitals in Omaha or Denver.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Bob Herman

Bob Herman

Business of Health Care Reporter

Bob Herman is a business of health care reporter at STAT. He covers hospitals, health insurance, and other corners of the industry — with a goal of explaining and shining light on the massive amount of money flowing through the system.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

When women are denied an abortion, their children fare…
When women are denied an abortion, their children fare worse than peers
Drug used to halt puberty in children may cause…
Drug used to halt puberty in children may cause lasting health problems
6 surprising facts about sugar-laden, virus-fighting breast milk
6 surprising facts about sugar-laden, virus-fighting breast milk
‘A tug of war’: Europe braces for new legislation…
‘A tug of war’: Europe braces for new legislation with far-reaching impacts on pharma and patients
HCA bags big first quarter as patient volumes soar
HCA bags big first quarter as patient volumes soar
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings

Recommended Stories