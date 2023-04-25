 Skip to Main Content
Medicare official insists drug price negotiation will consider value of drugs

  John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson April 25, 2023

Meena Seshamani -- Biotech coverage from STAT
Center for Medicare Director Meena Seshamani speaks at a recent STAT event. Tuesday, at a different event, she spoke about Medicare's drug pricing negotiation plans. Markus Wilborn for STAT

WASHINGTON — When Medicare starts negotiating drug prices, it will take into account how important a drug is for patients, Meena Seshamani, the director of the Center for Medicare, said Tuesday.

“We want to have the innovations for the cures and therapies that people need,” she said at an event held by the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association. Some drugs work better than others. Some are similar to drugs already on the market, but some are breakthroughs for previously unmet needs. Some fall somewhere in between. Medicare officials will consider those aspects, she said.

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

