Medicare official insists drug price negotiation will consider value of drugs

Center for Medicare Director Meena Seshamani speaks at a recent STAT event. Tuesday, at a different event, she spoke about Medicare's drug pricing negotiation plans.

WASHINGTON — When Medicare starts negotiating drug prices, it will take into account how important a drug is for patients, Meena Seshamani, the director of the Center for Medicare, said Tuesday.

“We want to have the innovations for the cures and therapies that people need,” she said at an event held by the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association. Some drugs work better than others. Some are similar to drugs already on the market, but some are breakthroughs for previously unmet needs. Some fall somewhere in between. Medicare officials will consider those aspects, she said.