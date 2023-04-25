Morphic study shows promise — and blockbuster potential — for a pill to treat ulcerative colitis

Morphic Therapeutic said Tuesday that an experimental oral medicine induced complete remissions in 26% of patients with ulcerative colitis — achieving the goal of a mid-stage study.

More importantly, the study results suggest the Morphic drug, taken as a twice-daily pill, has the potential to match the efficacy and tolerability of Entyvio, an IV-administered treatment and a $5 billion-plus commercial blockbuster for its maker, Takeda.