 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Morphic study shows promise — and blockbuster potential — for a pill to treat ulcerative colitis

  • Adam Feuerstein

By Adam Feuerstein April 25, 2023

Reprints
Colon cancer - left/right
Alex Hogan/STAT, AP Stock

Morphic Therapeutic said Tuesday that an experimental oral medicine induced complete remissions in 26% of patients with ulcerative colitis — achieving the goal of a mid-stage study.

More importantly, the study results suggest the Morphic drug, taken as a twice-daily pill, has the potential to match the efficacy and tolerability of Entyvio, an IV-administered treatment and a $5 billion-plus commercial blockbuster for its maker, Takeda.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Led by students, a nascent climate movement is taking…
Led by students, a nascent climate movement is taking hold in medical education
Experts weigh in on potential health hazards posed by…
Experts weigh in on potential health hazards posed by chemicals in Ohio train derailment
EU releases proposed pharma overhaul, cutting period of market…
EU releases proposed pharma overhaul, cutting period of market exclusivity
Pharmalittle: EU unveils sweeping pharma reforms; new eye drug…
Pharmalittle: EU unveils sweeping pharma reforms; new eye drug helps Roche beat the street
RNA startup Orbital cinches $270 million investment
RNA startup Orbital cinches $270 million investment
At-home clinical trials are the future
At-home clinical trials are the future

Recommended Stories