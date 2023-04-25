 Skip to Main Content
Sens. Bernie Sanders, Bill Cassidy reach deal on PBM, generic reform

  • Rachel Cohrs

By Rachel Cohrs April 25, 2023

Bill Cassidy (left) Bernie Sanders (right) -- Health Policy coverage from STAT
Sens. Bernie Sanders (right) and Bill Cassidy (left) laid out a bipartisan proposal to increase access to generic drugs and increase PBM transparency. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Senate health committee leaders Bernie Sanders and Bill Cassidy on Tuesday announced an agreement on a bipartisan package to increase access to generic drugs and increase the transparency required of pharmacy middlemen.

The package includes four bills that would increase oversight of the Food and Drug Administration’s citizen petition process; reduce incentives for generic drug manufacturers to delay putting their drugs on the market; revise laws governing orphan drug exclusivities in response to a 2021 court ruling; and make a variety of reforms to how pharmacy benefit managers operate.

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

