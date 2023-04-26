 Skip to Main Content
Alnylam’s ‘upstream’ Alzheimer’s treatment shows early promise

  • Damian Garde

By Damian Garde April 26, 2023

Alnylam headquarters
Kristoffer Tripplaar/Sipa USA/AP

An early-stage Alzheimer’s disease treatment from Alnylam Pharmaceuticals showed promising signs of benefit in a small clinical trial, the company said Wednesday, suggesting the medicine might be able to prevent the toxic brain plaques thought to drive the disease.

Unlike recently approved medicines that clear out those plaques, called beta-amyloid, Alnylam’s treatment is designed to silence the gene responsible for their production. In a Phase 1 study enrolling 20 patients with early-onset Alzheimer’s, a single dose of the therapy was well tolerated, the company said, and led to lasting reductions of APP, the protein that folds into amyloid plaques. Side effects of the treatment were mild or moderate, Alnylam said. The company said it would withhold detailed data on the drug until a later scientific meeting.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

