 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
Health
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Pharma
STAT+

EU releases proposed pharma overhaul, cutting period of market exclusivity

  • Andrew Joseph

By Andrew Joseph April 26, 2023

Reprints
People walk past the Barleymont building of the European Commission -- Pharma coverage from STAT
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

LONDON — The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a long-awaited proposed update for how the continent regulates drugs, following through on its intention to cut exclusivity periods for medicines while incentivizing companies to quickly launch their therapies in all member countries.

The legislation, the first major update to the EU’s pharma policy in two decades, is sure to face challenges from the drug industry and some of its political allies. Biopharma companies have already objected to a proposed reduction in the time medicines have the market to themselves before generics are allowed, saying such a change could drive them to invest in other parts of the world. Some have even warned that the continent could miss out on medications if companies feel they can’t make steady returns.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Andrew Joseph

Andrew Joseph

Europe Correspondent

Andrew Joseph covers health, medicine, and the biopharma industry in Europe.

Tags

Kaiser Permanente to acquire Geisinger in blockbuster deal
Kaiser Permanente to acquire Geisinger in blockbuster deal
ChatGPT-assisted diagnosis: Is the future suddenly here?
ChatGPT-assisted diagnosis: Is the future suddenly here?
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
FDA approves Seres microbiome drug, as field advances
FDA approves Seres microbiome drug, as field advances
Facing headwinds, Teladoc tests its bet on whole-person care
Facing headwinds, Teladoc tests its bet on whole-person care
Alnylam’s ‘upstream’ Alzheimer’s treatment shows early promise
Alnylam’s ‘upstream’ Alzheimer’s treatment shows early promise

Recommended Stories