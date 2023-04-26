Kaiser Permanente to acquire Geisinger in blockbuster deal

Kaiser Permanente has agreed to acquire Geisinger and create a new national not-for-profit system that encompasses health insurance, hospitals, and medical groups.

The mega-deal marks the biggest proposed health care acquisition in recent memory, potentially bringing together two systems that operate on different sides of the country but have taken similar approaches to managing patients’ health care in a closed delivery system. It also will be the biggest test yet to see if state and federal antitrust enforcers buy the argument that cross-market hospital and insurance deals won’t hurt consumers and won’t thwart competition.