 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
Health
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

FDA approves Seres microbiome drug, as field advances

  • Allison DeAngelis

By Allison DeAngelis April 26, 2023

Reprints
Seres Therapeutics
Ruby Wallau for STAT

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved a new drug from Seres Therapeutics that uses bacteria to treat a bowel disorder, making it the second microbiome therapy to hit the market.

The drug, Vowst, is designed to treat recurrent infections of the Clostridium difficile bacteria, which unleashes toxins that wreak havoc on the digestive system. These infections can occur after a person takes antibiotics, which tend to wipe out both good and bad bacteria in the gut, allowing Clostridium difficile to take over.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Allison DeAngelis

Allison DeAngelis

Biotech Startups and Venture Capital Reporter

Allison DeAngelis is a biotech reporter at STAT, covering biopharma startups and venture capital.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to…
Tired of ‘dead end’ approach, herpes patients mobilize to demand government action
ChatGPT-assisted diagnosis: Is the future suddenly here?
ChatGPT-assisted diagnosis: Is the future suddenly here?
Health care’s shift from covenant to commodity comes with…
Health care’s shift from covenant to commodity comes with consequences
Facing headwinds, Teladoc tests its bet on whole-person care
Facing headwinds, Teladoc tests its bet on whole-person care
Alnylam’s ‘upstream’ Alzheimer’s treatment shows early promise
Alnylam’s ‘upstream’ Alzheimer’s treatment shows early promise
Early findings in gene therapy death suggest CRISPR was…
Early findings in gene therapy death suggest CRISPR was not the cause

Recommended Stories