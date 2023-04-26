 Skip to Main Content
Early findings in gene therapy death suggest CRISPR was not the cause

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast April 26, 2023

Terry Horgan pictured at home -- coverage from STAT
Terry Horgan at his family's home in Montour Falls, N.Y. Horgan died in October 2022 at the age of 27. Kate Collins/The Journal via AP

In February, four months after the first patient in a trial of a designer CRISPR therapy suddenly died, around 100 researchers gathered in a Tucson, Ariz., conference hall to hear investigators in the study walk through the results of an autopsy.

Few details had been made public about the death of Terry Horgan, a 27-year-old man born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, as the investigators worked to pinpoint a cause. There was dismay over his death and wide speculation. Some people wondered if he had even gotten the drug. Others feared that CRISPR-Cas9, a technology researchers hoped to deploy against many diseases, had played a role.

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

