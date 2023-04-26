Early findings in gene therapy death suggest CRISPR was not the cause

Terry Horgan at his family's home in Montour Falls, N.Y. Horgan died in October 2022 at the age of 27.

In February, four months after the first patient in a trial of a designer CRISPR therapy suddenly died, around 100 researchers gathered in a Tucson, Ariz., conference hall to hear investigators in the study walk through the results of an autopsy.

Few details had been made public about the death of Terry Horgan, a 27-year-old man born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, as the investigators worked to pinpoint a cause. There was dismay over his death and wide speculation. Some people wondered if he had even gotten the drug. Others feared that CRISPR-Cas9, a technology researchers hoped to deploy against many diseases, had played a role.