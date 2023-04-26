RNA startup Orbital cinches $270 million investment

A new biotech founded by veterans of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Beam Therapeutics, ARCH Venture Partners, and multiple academic institutions, closed a $270 million Series A round on Wednesday.

Orbital Therapeutics, which is based in Cambridge, Mass., raised the funding from ARCH, a16z, Newpath Partners, and at least a dozen other investors. It’s one of the largest early stage financings so far this year, topping the $200 million that cell therapy startup Cargo Therapeutics raised in March and the $193 million that went to CRISPR pioneer Feng Zhang’s new startup, Aera Therapeutics.