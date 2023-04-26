 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
Health
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

Facing headwinds, Teladoc tests its bet on whole-person care

  • Mohana Ravindranath

By Mohana Ravindranath April 26, 2023

Reprints
Illustration of a smartphone with graph and coins floating above the screen -- coverage from STAT
Adobe

Virtual care incumbent Teladoc beat Wall Street revenue estimates in 2023’s first quarter — a feat executives said demonstrated demand among health plans and employers for a single service with a wide range of chronic care offerings.

In recent months, executives have touted Teladoc as a source for “whole-person care” — a bid to distinguish it from smaller virtual companies addressing only one condition, or those who largely make money by facilitating prescriptions. The company offers primary care, urgent care, and virtual appointments, coaching, and disease management for chronic diseases such as diabetes and for mental health conditions.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Mohana Ravindranath

Mohana Ravindranath

Bay Area Correspondent

Mohana Ravindranath is a Bay Area correspondent covering health tech at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Kaiser Permanente to acquire Geisinger in blockbuster deal
Kaiser Permanente to acquire Geisinger in blockbuster deal
ChatGPT-assisted diagnosis: Is the future suddenly here?
ChatGPT-assisted diagnosis: Is the future suddenly here?
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
FDA approves Seres microbiome drug, as field advances
FDA approves Seres microbiome drug, as field advances
Alnylam’s ‘upstream’ Alzheimer’s treatment shows early promise
Alnylam’s ‘upstream’ Alzheimer’s treatment shows early promise
Early findings in gene therapy death suggest CRISPR was…
Early findings in gene therapy death suggest CRISPR was not the cause

Recommended Stories