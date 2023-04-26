Facing headwinds, Teladoc tests its bet on whole-person care

Virtual care incumbent Teladoc beat Wall Street revenue estimates in 2023’s first quarter — a feat executives said demonstrated demand among health plans and employers for a single service with a wide range of chronic care offerings.

In recent months, executives have touted Teladoc as a source for “whole-person care” — a bid to distinguish it from smaller virtual companies addressing only one condition, or those who largely make money by facilitating prescriptions. The company offers primary care, urgent care, and virtual appointments, coaching, and disease management for chronic diseases such as diabetes and for mental health conditions.