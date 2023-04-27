 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
STAT+
First Opinion
Health
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro succeeds in second weight loss study, paving way for FDA review

  • Matthew Herper

By Matthew Herper April 27, 2023

Reprints
Eli Lilly headquarters
Kristoffer Tripplaar/AP

The drug giant Eli Lilly said Thursday that its diabetes drug Mounjaro helped patients with the condition lose 15.7% of their body weight in a clinical trial, a result that Wall Street analysts expect to pave the way for the therapy’s approval as a weight loss treatment.

Mounjaro is the latest drug in a class known as GLP-1s or incretins — the same class as Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic, which has become a sensation because of its ability to help patients lose weight. Mounjaro has shown the potential to lead to even greater weight loss than Ozempic, and industry experts expect that it will eventually generate many billions of dollars in annual sales. Analysts at SVB Securities projected in December that Mounjaro sales could reach $26.4 billion by 2030.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

Kaiser Permanente to acquire Geisinger in blockbuster deal
Kaiser Permanente to acquire Geisinger in blockbuster deal
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Pharmalittle: Amgen ends two lupus programs; Illumina sequencers have…
Pharmalittle: Amgen ends two lupus programs; Illumina sequencers have security vulnerability
Covid-19 burnished pharma’s reputation among patient groups, but access…
Covid-19 burnished pharma’s reputation among patient groups, but access to medicines is now an issue
Putting radiation to the test to heal irregular heartbeat
Putting radiation to the test to heal irregular heartbeat
To prevent preeclampsia, experts push for broader blood pressure…
To prevent preeclampsia, experts push for broader blood pressure testing at home

Recommended Stories