FDA warns of security vulnerability in Illumina’s DNA sequencing machines

  • Matthew Herper

By Matthew Herper April 27, 2023

Crystal Milner/STAT

The Food and Drug Administration warned health care providers Thursday that a security vulnerability in DNA sequencers made by Illumina could allow unauthorized users to access or alter potentially important medical data.

The news is an embarrassing development at a time when Illumina’s management team, including CEO Francis deSouza, is trying to fight off a proxy battle by Carl Icahn. The activist investor is seeking to add three new members to Illumina’s board and has said that he would like to remove deSouza as CEO. 

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

