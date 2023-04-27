Health insurance CEOs set another record for pay in 2022

Business has never been better for the largest health insurers in the country, which led to another record-setting windfall last year for their chief executives.

In 2022, the CEOs of the seven major publicly traded health insurance and services conglomerates — CVS Health, UnitedHealth Group, Cigna, Elevance Health, Centene, Humana, and Molina Healthcare — combined to make more than $335 million, according to a STAT analysis of annual financial disclosures. That was 18% more than the record from 2021. High-flying stock prices again fueled a vast majority of the gains.