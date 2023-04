Sen. Bill Cassidy’s new perch as the top Republican on the Senate health committee has attracted some campaign cash from pharma company execs.

WASHINGTON — Sen. Bill Cassidy’s new perch as the top Republican on the Senate health committee has attracted some attention — and some campaign cash — from the executives of pharmaceutical companies, federal disclosures show.

