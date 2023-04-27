Is a specter haunting Europe? Will Eli Lilly usurp Johnson & Johnson? And what does “Vowst” call to mind?

We cover all that and more this week on “The Readout LOUD,” STAT’s biotech podcast. Andrew Joseph, STAT’s Europe correspondent, joins us to explain the EU’s sweeping proposal to overhaul how new drugs are regulated on the continent — and why the pharmaceutical industry is fighting it. We also discuss the latest news in the life sciences, including Lilly’s surging business, a pair of new drug approvals, and a novel idea in Alzheimer’s disease.

For more on what we cover, here’s the latest on the E.U.; here’s the news from Eli Lilly; here’s more on Biogen’s FDA approval; here’s the news on the microbiome drug; here’s the story on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ treatment for Alzheimer’s; here’s where you can find episodes of Color Code; and here’s where you can subscribe to the First Opinion Podcast.

