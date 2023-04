Six months after launch, Bert Vogelstein’s latest blood testing startup gets acquired for $450 million

Six months after launch, a startup founded by three leaders in the blood testing field is being acquired by medical testing giant Quest Diagnostics.

Quest announced on Thursday that it is buying Haystack Oncology, which was founded by the founders of another blood testing startup, Thrive Earlier Detection Corp.: Johns Hopkins oncologists Bert Vogelstein, Ken Kinzler, and Nickolas Papadopoulos.