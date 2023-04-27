 Skip to Main Content
Virtual Event: Breakout Stars in Science

  Nicholas St. Fleur

April 27, 2023

Editor’s Note: A recording of the event is embedded below.

Each year, STAT chooses a new class of Wunderkinds, showcasing stars of science and medicine who are in the midst of launching their careers.

Join for a conversation with past all-star Wunderkinds to see where they are now, how their journeys have unfolded, and hear their most inspiring and innovative ideas.

Speakers:

  • Altaf Saadi M.D., MSc, assistant professor of neurology, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School
  • Elenoe “Crew” Smith, Ph.D., director, Vertex Pharmaceuticals
  • Yon Son Betty Kim, M.D., Ph.D., professor of neurosurgery, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (sponsor speaker)
  • Anirban Maitra, M.B.B.S., professor of pathology and translational molecular pathology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (sponsor speaker)
  • Nicholas St. Fleur, general assignment reporter, associate editorial director of events, STAT (moderator)

