Virtual Event: Breakout Stars in Science

Editor’s Note: A recording of the event is embedded below.
Each year, STAT chooses a new class of Wunderkinds, showcasing stars of science and medicine who are in the midst of launching their careers.
Join for a conversation with past all-star Wunderkinds to see where they are now, how their journeys have unfolded, and hear their most inspiring and innovative ideas.
Speakers:
- Altaf Saadi M.D., MSc, assistant professor of neurology, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School
- Elenoe “Crew” Smith, Ph.D., director, Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Yon Son Betty Kim, M.D., Ph.D., professor of neurosurgery, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (sponsor speaker)
- Anirban Maitra, M.B.B.S., professor of pathology and translational molecular pathology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (sponsor speaker)
- Nicholas St. Fleur, general assignment reporter, associate editorial director of events, STAT (moderator)
