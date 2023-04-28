Once bullish on digital health, Orexo hits a wall on reimbursement

After several quarters of promising to deliver concrete progress on key digital therapeutics projects, Swedish pharmaceutical company Orexo on Thursday reported the somber news that its efforts remained stalled.

Orexo, which made almost all of its $60 million in 2022 revenues from U.S. sales of Zubsolv, a drug used to treat opioid use disorder, earned negligible income from its three software-based treatments in the first quarter of the year. On the company’s earnings call, CEO Nikolaj Sørensen attributed this to the company’s ongoing difficulty securing reimbursement for digital therapeutics.