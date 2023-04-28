 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Biotech
Health
STAT+
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

Once bullish on digital health, Orexo hits a wall on reimbursement

  • Mario Aguilar

By Mario Aguilar April 28, 2023

Reprints
Digital Therapeutics
Mike Reddy for STAT

After several quarters of promising to deliver concrete progress on key digital therapeutics projects, Swedish pharmaceutical company Orexo on Thursday reported the somber news that its efforts remained stalled.

Orexo, which made almost all of its $60 million in 2022 revenues from U.S. sales of Zubsolv, a drug used to treat opioid use disorder, earned negligible income from its three software-based treatments in the first quarter of the year. On the company’s earnings call, CEO Nikolaj Sørensen attributed this to the company’s ongoing difficulty securing reimbursement for digital therapeutics.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Mario Aguilar

Mario Aguilar

Health Tech Correspondent

Mario Aguilar covers how technology is transforming health care.

linkedin.com/in/mario-aguilar-13361235/

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

As states ban gender-affirming care, Minnesota aims to be…
As states ban gender-affirming care, Minnesota aims to be a refuge for trans youth
Comparing the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines for young…
Comparing the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccines for young children
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog…
Human reproductive cloning: The curious incident of the dog in the night-time
Bright Health looks to get out of health insurance…
Bright Health looks to get out of health insurance entirely
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and…
Up and down the ladder: The latest comings and goings
Pharmalittle: Amgen ends two lupus programs; Illumina sequencers have…
Pharmalittle: Amgen ends two lupus programs; Illumina sequencers have security vulnerability

Recommended Stories