Geisinger’s stumbles opened a door for Kaiser Permanente. What does that say about where hospitals and insurers are going next?

In 2009, when President Barack Obama was touring the country and ginning up support for what would eventually become the Affordable Care Act, Geisinger entered the mainstream.

Obama praised Geisinger, the rural Pennsylvania hospital system and health insurer “where high-quality care is being provided at a cost well below the national average.” Its image as the archetype of local, integrated care seemed peerless.