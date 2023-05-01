 Skip to Main Content
Astellas acquires Iveric Bio for $5.9B, entering competition to treat common cause of vision loss

  • Jason Mast

By Jason Mast May 1, 2023

Eye close up
Japanese drugmaker Astellas said late Sunday it would acquire eye drug developer Iveric Bio for $5.9 billion, betting heavily on a prospective treatment for a form of vision loss that affects around 1 million people in the U.S.

Iveric had been competing with another biotech, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, to develop the first therapy for geographic atrophy, a disease of aging in which parts of the retina waste away, forming irreversible blind spots. Apellis’s drug, Syfovre, was approved in February, but the Food and Drug Administration is expected to rule on Iveric’s drug candidate by Aug. 19.

Jason Mast

Jason Mast

General Assignment Reporter

Jason Mast is a general assignment reporter at STAT focused on the science behind new medicines and the systems and people that decide whether that science ever reaches patients.

Beyond Wegovy and Ozempic: Biotechs vie for piece of red-hot weight loss market with novel strategies
New mega-deal highlights Geisinger's fall, and raises concerns about where Kaiser is going next
Carbon Health blasts a major insurer in rare public dispute over coverage
Pharmalittle: More biotechs are betting on obesity; Pfizer RSV vaccine faces hurdles in low-income countries
Sam Waksal and Jeremy Levin plot 'the turnaround story of the century'
Beyond Wegovy and Ozempic: Biotechs vie for piece of red-hot weight loss market with novel strategies

