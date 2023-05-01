Sam Waksal and Jeremy Levin plot ‘the turnaround story of the century’

Over glasses of Chablis at Fleming by Le Bilboquet in Manhattan, two longtime friends and biotech lifers hashed out the deal that will bring their wending and colorful careers back together after three decades.

Jeremy Levin, the professorial executive who has become one of the industry’s loudest voices on matters of social justice, is getting back into business with Sam Waksal, a hit-making drug developer with a gift for eloquence and a biography that doubles as biotech’s great unproduced screenplay.