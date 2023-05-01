Carbon Health blasts a major insurer in rare public dispute over coverage

OAKLAND, Calif. — Primary care startup Carbon Health blasted health insurer Elevance on Monday for paying it less than competitors and for also refusing to process out-of-network claims — a rare public escalation of the behind-the-scenes disputes between providers and payers.

San Francisco-based Carbon said that Elevance — formerly known as Anthem, which operates the Anthem Blue Cross plan in California — had refused to increase its payment rate in the state beyond 2013 levels, which was “no longer tenable as a livable wage.”