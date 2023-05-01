 Skip to Main Content
Carbon Health blasts a major insurer in rare public dispute over coverage

  Mohana Ravindranath

By Mohana Ravindranath May 1, 2023

Carbon Health front desk -- Health coverage from STAT
Carbon Health

OAKLAND, Calif. — Primary care startup Carbon Health blasted health insurer Elevance on Monday for paying it less than competitors and for also refusing to process out-of-network claims — a rare public escalation of the behind-the-scenes disputes between providers and payers.

San Francisco-based Carbon said that Elevance — formerly known as Anthem, which operates the Anthem Blue Cross plan in California — had refused to increase its payment rate in the state beyond 2013 levels, which was “no longer tenable as a livable wage.”

Mohana Ravindranath

Mohana Ravindranath

Bay Area Correspondent

Mohana Ravindranath is a Bay Area correspondent covering health tech at STAT.

