Senators delay start date for possible PBM reforms

  • Rachel Cohrs
  • John Wilkerson

By Rachel Cohrs and John Wilkerson May 1, 2023

Bernie Sanders raises a finger during a hearing as Bill Cassidy sits in the background – politics and policy coverage from STAT
Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), right, and Bill Cassidy (R-La.). The pair are considering reforms to the PBM industry. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Pharmacy benefit managers may have gotten themselves a slight reprieve.

Senators drafting reforms to the drug middlemen industry have delayed their effective date by at least 10 months, according to new documents obtained by STAT. The original date that pharmacy benefit manager reforms were supposed to take effect was Jan. 1, 2025. But revised legislation prepared for a Tuesday markup by the Senate health committee shows that the changes would now take effect 30 months after the law is passed, no sooner than November 2025. The actual date would likely come much later, as the bill would have to pass the Senate, pass the Republican-led house, and be signed by the president to become law.

Rachel Cohrs

Rachel Cohrs

Washington Correspondent

Rachel Cohrs reports on the intersection of politics and health policy.

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

