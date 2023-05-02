 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
The Obesity Revolution
STAT+
Health
Biotech
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

Legal battle between Apple and Masimo over trade secrets ends in mistrial

  • Lizzy Lawrence

By Lizzy Lawrence May 2, 2023

Reprints
Silver Apple Watch
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

A California jury was unable to reach a verdict in a messy, drawn-out legal battle between Apple and patient-monitoring company Masimo. James Selna, the judge presiding, announced the case a mistrial on Monday.

“While we are disappointed that the jury was unable to reach a verdict, we intend to retry the case and continue to pursue legal redress against Apple,” Masimo told STAT in a statement.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Lizzy Lawrence

Lizzy Lawrence

Medical Devices Reporter

Lizzy Lawrence is a medical devices reporter at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Study: Ingredient found in salad bowls and burger wrappers…
Study: Ingredient found in salad bowls and burger wrappers less safe than previously thought
Travere Therapeutics drug, approved for one rare and deadly…
Travere Therapeutics drug, approved for one rare and deadly kidney disease, fails in study of another
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Disagreements and digs upend an otherwise bipartisan hearing on…
Disagreements and digs upend an otherwise bipartisan hearing on PBM reform
Pharmalittle: Senate delays PBM-reform bill effective date; Gilead and…
Pharmalittle: Senate delays PBM-reform bill effective date; Gilead and HHS square off in court over HIV…
What to know about the upcoming readout of Eli…
What to know about the upcoming readout of Eli Lilly’s experimental Alzheimer’s therapy

Recommended Stories