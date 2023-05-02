Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the Senate HELP Committee, held a messy meeting Tuesday on PBM reforms.

Disagreements and digs upend an otherwise bipartisan hearing on PBM reform

WASHINGTON — The first Senate health committee markup under Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and ranking Republican Bill Cassidy (La.) was rocky from the start — and it only went downhill from there.

The committee was supposed to consider several bills to reform drug middlemen practices and make changes to laws governing generic drugs. But the markup was marred by procedural disagreements and ultimately adjourned unexpectedly, over Sanders’ efforts to continue.