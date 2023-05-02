 Skip to Main Content
Disagreements and digs upend an otherwise bipartisan hearing on PBM reform

  • John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson May 2, 2023

Bernie Sanders — PBM coverage from STAT
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the chair of the Senate HELP Committee, held a messy meeting Tuesday on PBM reforms. Andrew Harnik/AP

WASHINGTON — The first Senate health committee markup under Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and ranking Republican Bill Cassidy (La.) was rocky from the start — and it only went downhill from there.

The committee was supposed to consider several bills to reform drug middlemen practices and make changes to laws governing generic drugs. But the markup was marred by procedural disagreements and ultimately adjourned unexpectedly, over Sanders’ efforts to continue.

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

