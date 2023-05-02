 Skip to Main Content
What to know about the upcoming readout of Eli Lilly’s experimental Alzheimer’s therapy

  • Adam Feuerstein
  • Damian Garde

By Adam Feuerstein and Damian Garde May 2, 2023

Darron Cummings/AP

Eli Lilly is nearing the readout from a pivotal study of its experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. The approval of a similar medicine earlier this year has wrung risk from the outcome, but for the same reason, expectations for strong results are higher.

The Lilly drug, called donanemab, is an antibody that targets accumulated plaques in the brain called amyloid. For two decades, efforts to slow the mental decline of people with Alzheimer’s with drugs that clear these toxic plaques from the brain delivered little but frustration. But in 2022 an antibody called lecanemab, developed by the Japanese drugmaker Eisai, succeeded in moderately slowing cognitive decline.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Damian Garde

Damian Garde

National Biotech Reporter

Damian Garde covers biotech, is a co-writer of The Readout newsletter, and a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

Recommended Stories