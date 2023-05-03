Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s therapy slowed patients’ rate of cognitive decline, data show

A new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease developed by Eli Lilly slowed patients’ rate of cognitive and functional decline by 35% compared to placebo, the company said Wednesday, paving the way for a submission to the Food and Drug Administration and boosting hopes for a new class of Alzheimer’s drugs.
But the positive outcome of the study involving the drug, called donanemab, could be tempered by the deaths of two patients, and possibly a third, from a type of brain swelling caused by these drugs.
