Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s therapy slowed patients’ rate of cognitive decline, data show

  • Matthew Herper
  • Adam Feuerstein

By Matthew Herper and Adam Feuerstein May 3, 2023

Alzheimer's Tau imaging
Evan Vucci/AP

A new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease developed by Eli Lilly slowed patients’ rate of cognitive and functional decline by 35% compared to placebo, the company said Wednesday, paving the way for a submission to the Food and Drug Administration and boosting hopes for a new class of Alzheimer’s drugs.

But the positive outcome of the study involving the drug, called donanemab, could be tempered by the deaths of two patients, and possibly a third, from a type of brain swelling caused by these drugs.

Matthew Herper

Matthew Herper

Senior Writer, Medicine, Editorial Director of Events

Matthew Herper covers medical innovation — both its promise and its perils.

Adam Feuerstein

Adam Feuerstein

Senior Writer, Biotech

Adam Feuerstein is STAT’s national biotech columnist, reporting on the intersection of biotech and Wall Street. He's also a co-host of "The Readout LOUD" podcast.

