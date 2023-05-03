 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Health Tech
STAT+

Vinod Khosla predicts AI doctors could be here sooner than you think

  • Mario Aguilar

By Mario Aguilar May 3, 2023

Reprints
Venture capitalist Vinod Khosla speaks at the 2023 STAT Breakthrough Summit. -- coverage from STAT
Venture capitalist Vinod Khosla speaks at the 2023 STAT Breakthrough Summit. Sarah Gonzalez for STAT

Sun Microsystems co-founder Vinod Khosla is famous for predictions that have helped usher in the high tech world we live in today — and made him very wealthy in the process. On Wednesday, he made another bold forecast: A fully computerized doctor could be seeing patients before the decade is out.

“Within 5 to 6 years, the FDA will approve a primary care app qualified to practice medicine like your primary care physician,” he said onstage at the STAT Breakthrough Summit in San Francisco.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Mario Aguilar

Mario Aguilar

Health Tech Correspondent

Mario Aguilar covers how technology is transforming health care.

linkedin.com/in/mario-aguilar-13361235/

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science…
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science is starting to test their claims —…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single…
Why fentanyl is deadlier than heroin, in a single photo
Dope Sick: A harrowing story of best friends, addiction…
Dope Sick: A harrowing story of best friends, addiction — and a stealth killer
Gilead foresees more growth in its HIV drugs
Gilead foresees more growth in its HIV drugs
‘Are we better off with the information?’: Experts spar…
‘Are we better off with the information?’: Experts spar over the benefits of liquid biopsy to…
A new list ranks large pharmaceutical companies by research…
A new list ranks large pharmaceutical companies by research and development

Recommended Stories