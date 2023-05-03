Vinod Khosla predicts AI doctors could be here sooner than you think

Sun Microsystems co-founder Vinod Khosla is famous for predictions that have helped usher in the high tech world we live in today — and made him very wealthy in the process. On Wednesday, he made another bold forecast: A fully computerized doctor could be seeing patients before the decade is out.

“Within 5 to 6 years, the FDA will approve a primary care app qualified to practice medicine like your primary care physician,” he said onstage at the STAT Breakthrough Summit in San Francisco.