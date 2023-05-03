Biden’s pick to lead NIH stares down an increasingly political litany of questions

WASHINGTON — President Biden’s presumed pick to lead the National Institutes of Health, Monica Bertagnolli, will face a slew of questions on the multibillion-dollar agency’s spending and oversight in her upcoming confirmation battle.

This week, though, she won’t face what otherwise would have been Congress’s first round. A source close to the top cancer official, who announced her own cancer diagnosis last December, said she had to drop out of a scheduled Senate Appropriations Committee hearing Thursday because of previously scheduled routine cancer treatment, though she remains healthy.