 Skip to Main Content
Try STAT+ TODAY
Trending:
Health
STAT+
Biotech
First Opinion
Subscribe Now To access exclusive content, subscribe to STAT+
View Latest View the latest STAT+ stories
Biotech
STAT+

CAR-T research is flourishing but is hampered by outdated precautions, experts say

  • Angus Chen

By Angus Chen May 3, 2023

Reprints
Matthew Herper, left, talked at the STAT Breakthrough Summit with the CAR-T experts Michel Sadelain, Christi Shaw, and Carl June. Sarah Gonzalez for STAT

SAN FRANCISCO — Twenty years ago, CAR-T cell therapy was not quite “believed in,” said Michel Sadelain, director of the Center for Cellular Engineering at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. It was hard to find patients to put in a trial, he said, because physicians were skeptical of the new technology. Then, when the first patients were successfully treated, there was “suddenly this turnabout, a tsunami as some would say, of young scientists and not-so-young scientists embracing this.”

The enthusiasm for CAR-T has not let up since the mid-2000s, agreed Carl June, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and a CAR-T pioneer, speaking with Sadelain and Christi Shaw, co-founder of the More Moments More Memories Foundation, on a panel about CAR-T therapy at STAT’s Breakthrough Summit in San Francisco.  Autologous CAR-T cells, immune cells taken from a patient and engineered in a lab to recognize and destroy cancer cells, have cured patients of blood cancers once considered incurable. But the field is still being hampered by early regulations initially aimed at safeguarding against concerns about a fledgling technology that has since matured and proven its safety.

Unlock this article by subscribing to STAT+ and enjoy your first 30 days free!

GET STARTED

About the Author Reprints

Angus Chen

Angus Chen

Cancer Reporter

Angus Chen is a cancer reporter at STAT.

Tags

Create a display name to comment

This name will appear with your comment

There was an error saving your display name. Please check and try again.

Study: Ingredient found in salad bowls and burger wrappers…
Study: Ingredient found in salad bowls and burger wrappers less safe than previously thought
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science…
‘Microdosing’ is touted by ’shroomers and Reddit users. Science is starting to test their claims —…
When a patient nears the end, a feared therapy…
When a patient nears the end, a feared therapy can also comfort
NIH grant recipients often fail to disclose agency support…
NIH grant recipients often fail to disclose agency support in patent applications
Gilead foresees more growth in its HIV drugs
Gilead foresees more growth in its HIV drugs
Listen: Lilly’s Alzheimer’s success, a milestone FDA approval, &…
Listen: Lilly’s Alzheimer’s success, a milestone FDA approval, & Moderna’s shrinking business

Recommended Stories