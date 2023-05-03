What the Covid-19 pandemic can teach us about drug patents

Inventing treatments and vaccines is only part of the battle in an epidemic and pandemic, according to Priti Krishtel, the co-founder of the Initiative for Medicines, Access, and Knowledge (I-MAK). Once invented, we must find a way to get those products to everyone.
“Thirty years after the HIV epidemic, why is there still a time lag of years to get medical products to different regions in the world?” Krishtel said Wednesday at STAT’s Breakthrough Summit in San Francisco.
