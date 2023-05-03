 Skip to Main Content
What the Covid-19 pandemic can teach us about drug patents

  John Wilkerson

By John Wilkerson May 3, 2023

Priti Krishtel, co-founder I-MAK, at the 2023 STAT Breakthrough Summit. -- Pharma coverage from STAT
Priti Krishtel, co-founder I-MAK, at the 2023 STAT Breakthrough Summit. Sarah Gonzalez for STAT

Inventing treatments and vaccines is only part of the battle in an epidemic and pandemic, according to Priti Krishtel, the co-founder of the Initiative for Medicines, Access, and Knowledge (I-MAK). Once invented, we must find a way to get those products to everyone.

“Thirty years after the HIV epidemic, why is there still a time lag of years to get medical products to different regions in the world?” Krishtel said Wednesday at STAT’s Breakthrough Summit in San Francisco.

John Wilkerson

John Wilkerson

Washington Correspondent

John Wilkerson is a Washington correspondent for STAT who writes about the politics of health care.

