The CEO of 23andMe says people are willing to share health data — if ‘treated like adults’

When it comes to personal health information, many people are actually willing to share their data, according to Anne Wojcicki, co-founder and CEO of genetic testing company 23andMe. But the health care system has to start treating people less like test subjects, and more like people who want to contribute to medical research.

“There needs to be more of that mindset: give people choice, give people transparency. Let people opt in when they want, and I think a lot of people will come, but they just want to be treated with that basic respect,” Wojcicki said at a Monday panel on the future of health data. She added: “They just need to be treated like adults.”